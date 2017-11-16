Santa Anita Family YMCA Annual Gala

Saturday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Santa Anita Family YMCA Board of Directors invites neighboring community to the 9th Annual Santa Anita Family YMCA Gala and Awards Dinner, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Santa Anita Race Track clubhouse in Arcadia.

The Y-Gala features live music, dinner, and a presentation of the YMCA’s three “Person of the Year” awards, followed by faux casino gaming for “Y-Bucks”. Live and silent auctions with fine wines and spirits will be offered throughout the evening.

The honorees for this year’s Y Gala are:

-Youth of the Year – Emily Quach, 2017 Arcadia High graduate who headed 2016/17 Santa Anita YMCA Youth & Government delegation.

-Volunteer of the Year – Karen Schoeni, Monrovia resident is one of many wonderful people who serve as “unpaid staff”, giving their time to assist with YMCA programs; in her case, YMCA water exercise classes for seniors, and youth swim lessons.

-Servant–Leader Award – Julie Gentile, long time YMCA and Duarte Chamber Board member and Monrovia Kiwanis Club member receives the highest award a person can win at Santa Anita Family YMCA.

Proceeds from the YMCA Annual Gala help to provide financial assistance to individuals and families, enabling people of all ages to participate in a wide range of Santa Anita Y-programs. These include children’s swim lessons, sports, and afterschool enrichment programs, Youth & Government for teens, and water exercise or strength & balance training for senior citizens with Arthritis or Parkinson’s disease, and more.

The awarding of Y-program scholarships is guided by the YMCA’s financial assistance motto, which simply states that “No child/person will be turned away due to inability to pay.” The Santa Anita Family YMCA granted over $180,000 in financial assistance between 2015 and 2016, and requests continue to rise across age ranges and program offerings in 2017. The Santa Anita Family YMCA serves the communities of Arcadia, Azusa, Bradbury, Duarte, Irwindale, Monrovia, and northern El Monte.

Tickets for the YMCA Annual Gala are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10 people. A portion of the Y-Gala ticket price may be tax-deductible.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact YMCA Executive Director Eric Boyd at (626) 359-9244, extension 8391; or email YMCA Office Manager Gabby Galvez at Gabrielagalvez@ymcala.org.