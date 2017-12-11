Santa Anita Park Helps Start Official Gofundme Page For The San Luis Rey Downs Fire Relief Effort

After the tragic Lilac Fire at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center in Bonsall, overwhelmed the local horse community, the many affected horses and humans are in dire need of support.

The industry has come together at an unprecedented rate during this heartbreaking situation and we turn to the community once again to request help where it is urgently needed. So many have offered their immediate assistance and many more are unable to be here but want to contribute in any way that they can. This GoFundMe page was set up for exactly that reason. Near or far, people will be able to offer any amount knowing that 100% will go towards serving all the Lilac Fire efforts. Feed, bedding, blankets and many other everyday supplies are still needed for both human and equine evacuees, and donations towards medical bills, housing, and other essential amenities are necessary to help the hurting California horse racing community. Santa Anita Park, The Stronach Group, and the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club thank you for your support of the Thoroughbreds and the Horsemen overwrought by this tragedy.