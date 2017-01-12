Security Alarm Permits in Arcadia on Rise

January 12th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

With a recent rash of residential burglaries, Arcadia residents are looking to secure their family’s assets with a modern alarm system but there are a few pointers Arcadia wants you to know about.

Arcadia residents and businesses have a choice to install a private security system. Those who choose to do so must register that system and obtain a City permit so that the Police Department can maintain an accurate database of the number of security alarms active in the City, and contact information for both the current owner of the property and the alarm company. The annual permit fee is $40 and can be obtained online by visiting the Cry Wolf website.

Permits must be renewed on an annual basis. The first two false burglar alarms within a 365-day period are free of charge. A third false alarm will result in a $200 fine, a fourth in a $300 fine and the fifth and all subsequent false alarms will be $400 each. The seventh false alarm within 365 days will be grounds for disconnection. If an alarm holder chooses to reactivate their system after it has been disconnected there will be a $200 reinstatement fee once the system is deemed to be functioning properly.

Please note that panic and robbery alarms are treated differently than a burglary alarm because they require a different police response, including a larger number of responding Officers. The first false panic/robbery alarm is free; the second and all subsequent false alarms are $200 each.