Supervisor to Host Memorial Day Celebration May 26 in Arcadia

Supervisor Katherine Barger is continuing the tradition started by her predecessor, Michael Antonovich, of hosting a tribute to Veterans and their families. As usual, the event will be held on Saturday, May 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Arcadia County Park.

This is an opportunity to listen to veterans sharing their talent as well as for other veterans to find new opportunities and to discover new resources. There will also be information on wellness and history. There will be displays of military vehicles and equipment, a children’s area, and a food court. All are welcome and admission is free.