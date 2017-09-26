Taste of Arcadia Draws Hundreds to Taste and Try Craft Beers and Classic Cuisine

By Terry Miller

The Taste of Arcadia Monday night was the Arcadia Chamber of Commerce’s most sought-after event, held traditionally on the last Monday in the month of September.

This year, the weather was perfect with comfortable temperatures allowing party goers to enjoy the scores of restaurants, craft breweries, wineries and dancing in the moonlight

Each year the ‘Taste,’ as it is fondly known, grows in popularity, with more and more food vendors joining the festivities, more businesses showcasing their products and services, and many more members of the public in attendance.

Pasadena Independent, one of many vendors, was on hand also offering chances to win valuable prizes and introduce the newspaper to party-goers.

Joey from Monrovia’s popular Diplomat restaurant was also on hand with some of the best Hummus this side of the Mediterranean.

The restaurants’ lines, while long at times, didn’t seem to deter the spirits of those attending.