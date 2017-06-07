Tennis Anyone, Summer Classes and Camps in Arcadia for All Levels

Tennis Anyone has been teaching successful tennis classes for the Arcadia community since 2012. Tennis Anyone believes in the development of tennis players from beginning through competitive tournament levels. Their goal is to run a comprehensive program of classes that will suit the needs of all ages and levels of players. Coaches are energetic, dynamic, friendly, fun, and passionate about the game.

This summer, Tennis Anyone is offering Pee Wee, Beginner Junior Tennis, Intermediate/Advance Junior Tennis, Small Group, and Adult classes, as well as week-long camps. Don’t miss out and sign-up today. For more information, please visit their website at www.arcadiaCA.gov or call the Recreation Office at (626) 574-5113.