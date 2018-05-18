Third Annual Family Promise SGV Bike Tour this Saturday in Arcadia

By Staff Writer

Take a stand for families experiencing homelessness while enjoying a refreshing bike ride. Family Promise of San Gabriel Valley is holding their third annual Bike Tour event to support families affected by homelessness.

Gather your friends and co-workers for this unique chance to support the community as you get great exercise. Bikers can ride 8 miles, 16 miles or, if you’re in top shape, 63 miles. Lunch and snacks will be provided. The Bike Tour is not a race and riders will need to stay behind the designated lead rider. The goal is to have a safe and pleasant ride while raising funds to help local families overcome homelessness. Martin Yuson, Chair of FPSGV’s Board of Directors, says, “The Bike Tour is a fun, healthy and family-friendly way to support the community. We want to thank the Church of the Good Shepherd for all their support.”

All proceeds will support Family Promise of San Gabriel Valley (FPSGV), a non-sectarian 501(c)(3) charity organization that unites faith congregations, non-partisan groups, and a school district to offer families temporary housing and hospitality, social support, and assistance in finding employment and housing.

More and more Southern California kids and families are experiencing homelessness than ever before. FPSGV has provided over 16,000 bed nights and over 48,000 meals to families, keeping 150 children off the streets. Of the families who have participated in FPSGV’s program, over 65% have secured permanent housing and 78% of their adult clients have secured stable employment. Visit www.familypromisesgv.org to learn more.

All riders must wear a bike helmet, regardless of age. Youth under the age of 18 must have a parent riding with them. To learn more and register, please visit the tour web page. If you have questions please contact Mark Renfrew, the 2018 Bike Tour Coordinator, at mrenfrew@me.com.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Church Of The Good Shepherd on 400 W. Duarte Road in Arcadia.