Trucks Galore at Arcadia’s Santa Anita Park This Weekend

Kids will be able to experience trucks in a way they never have before; in the driver’s seat, interacting with the professionals who drive them at Santa Anita in Arcadia. Everyone age 1 and over requires a ticket, which will continue to be available for purchase on the day of the event. The event will be accessible through gate 3 with an additional parking fee of $4.

This event is rain or shine. If the event is canceled or postponed, for any reason other than force majeure, American Helping Hands LLC will refund the face value of the tickets purchased less any discounts used at the time of the original purchase. It is unlawful to reproduce any tickets in any form. In the event of reproduction, American Helping Hands LLC reserves the right to refuse entry to the original purchaser as well as any person attempting to attend an event with reproduced tickets.