Two Great Cities of Arcadia; One is in Greece

Two civic leaders from different countries bond over Arcadias

By Peter Amundson, City of Arcadia Mayor

I have a passion for my hometown, Arcadia. It has been twice this decade voted the best place to raise kids in California. Arcadia is renowned as one of California’s top Cities for education, one of California’s safest cities as well as a best for Senior Citizens. Arcadia California is currently a finalist for Most Business Friendly City in Los Angeles County. I live in a great place and I am honored to serve as its current Mayor. Arcadia is rich in history and caring people who appreciate what we have and how it came to be. Arcadia’s founder thought so too and most people believe he named it after an ancient Paradise.

Arcadia is a place of hot summers and mild winters, which receives its rain during the fall and winter months. Arcadia is a land that is represented as a paradise in Greek and Roman poetry and in the art and literature of the Renaissance. I am talking about Arcadia, Greece that is.

When I saw that our family vacation was going to be two hours from Arcadia Greece, I thought, could I go see this ancient Arcadia? If I am there, could this New World Arcadia Mayor meet the Mayor of its namesake? Thankfully, yes.

Arcadia Greece is very aware and proud as it prominence. It celebrates that Cities around the world are named after this ancient Paradise. Arcadia Greece is not just a historic region but also a forward-looking one currently seeking the designation as European Cultural Capitol for the year 2021. No one is more proud of its distinction than it’s Mayor, Dimitris Pavlis.

Mayor Pavlis graciously agreed to meet with me and it was a memorable time. He cherishes his Arcadia as much as I do mine. He wrote, “Arcadia has a long, rich history and outstanding natural beauty. Its natural and cultural resources are unrivalled.” “But Arcadia is not just a place, it is also its people.” Arcadian’s are traditionally hospitable, and remain devoted to those ancestral values and virtues.

I had asked for 15 minutes of Mayor Pavlis’s time as I never want to be a burden, but in our over-an-hour visit, Vice Mayors from throughout the region joined us. They were as interested in my Arcadia as I was theirs. Vice Mayors seemed to also have titles as heads of departments. It was a great and enjoyable time. I too found them extremely hospitable. There was so much to see, so much of their Arcadia that they wanted to show me, but regretfully, I had too little time. As Arcadia is a region and not just a City there are very diverse things to see and do. I hope to return someday.

Arcadia California and Arcadia Greece used to be active Sister Cities. In West Arcadia today there exists a Tripolis Friendship Park, named after Arcadia’s sister city of Tripolis, Arcadia dedicated in 1975. When I left our Sister City I said these words, “We share our love for Arcadia.” Mayor Pavlis agreed.