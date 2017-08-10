Upcoming Events at the Arboretum

– Horticulture: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. / Palm Room.

Free for members / Free for non-members (with Arboretum admission)

Instructor: Frank McDonough

Every first Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Arboretum Plant Information Consultant Frank McDonough covers current horticultural topics including landscaping, gardening, design, water-saving strategies and other pertinent topics. Frank also highlights the most interesting plant and gardening questions of the hundreds he receives every month and talks about the latest pests and diseases that threaten our gardens and landscapes.

– Creating Your Own Butterfly Hub: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017; 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. / Bamboo Room

Instructor: Arboretum Gardener Bryan Burks

$25 Arboretum members / $35 non-members (Includes Arboretum Admission)

To Register please call the Education Department at (626) 821-4623 or pay at the class.

Come check out what kind of butterflies are flying around the Arboretum as we tour our new butterfly hubs. You will also learn how to create a butterfly hub in your own garden.

– Plant Combination for Pots: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017; 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. / Bamboo Room

Instructor: Laramee Haynes

$25 Arboretum members / $35 non-members (Includes Arboretum Admission)

Arranging plants in pots involves the same art and science issues as a large garden. Join Laramee Haynes of Haynes Landscape Design for a fun review of the art of combining plants and what really lasts in pots.

Laramee Haynes is a garden designer, landscape contractor and frequent speaker at the Arboretum. Laramee and his company, Haynes Landscape Design, have been designing and building gardens in the Pasadena area for over 15 years.

– What’s Happening in Gardening 2017: Eight Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Palm Room

Sept. 14 – Nov. 2 (Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 Nov. 2 )

Hosted by Matt-Dell & Rebecca Tufenkian

$140 for the series / $25 per class (includes Arboretum admission)

Each class begins with an open discussion which may or may not include: show & tell, current events, culture tips, pest problems, and introductions of new plants. The class will also include lectures or hands-on workshops from the following speakers.

Fall 2017:

– Sept. 14, Nancy Bird – Garden Rocks

Colorful rocks go a long way to adding points of interest to your yard. And you can find them for free on Bureau of Land Management property-our land! Guest speaker, Nancy Bird, will have handouts of the rules, maps, and resources. All 3 types of rocks, sedimentary (for instance sandstone), igneous (volcanic), and metamorphic (one that has changed), will be displayed. Nancy started collecting rocks and plants in her 20’s. She is Past President of 2 Gem & Mineral Societies and the Year Around Garden Club in Whittier, for which she is in charge of horticulture.

– Sept. 21, Erika WainDecker – Beekeeping: A Symbiotic Relationship

As we already know, bees play a significant role in our lives, but the relationship between the beekeep and the ladies is one that is seldom explored. Erika WainDecker, co-owner of Klausesbees, will relate her experience of being a “Guardian of the Bee.” Learn more at www.klausesbees.com/

– Sept. 28, Christine Anthony – Gardening for your Dining Table

Our guest will offer great tips of Fall plant and fruit tree choices with an eye towards cooking delicious Fall and Winter meals. You may remember Christine Anthony from the Arboretum’s Great Tomato Talk and Sale. She is also the Renee’s Garden Seeds rep to The Arboretum and a UCCE Master Gardener, she shares practical tips learned from life long experience in the garden and the kitchen. Please be prepared to share your recipe ideas and gardening tips with one and all, too.