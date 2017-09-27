Upcoming Events at the Arcadia Public Library

First Friday Films for Middle Schoolers – Oct. 6

All middle schoolers are invited to attend a showing of “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) on Oct. 6, at 3:30 p.m. at the Arcadia Public Library. Meet up with friends, and enjoy a fun movie and tasty snacks.

In-N-Out “Cover to Cover Club” – Oct. 7

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 7, children ages 4 to 12 can sign up to earn a certificate for a free In-N-Out hamburger, cheeseburger, or cheese sandwich by signing up at the library and reading five books. Each child may earn up to three burger certificates during the program, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Chinese New Year Planning – Oct. 12

Arcadia Public Library is looking for assistance in planning this year’s Chinese New Year celebration for children and their families. Every year, APL hosts a well-attended Chinese New Year event. Community members are invited to share their ideas and suggestions for the Year of the Dog celebration at the planning meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Autumn Art Market – Oct. 14

Drop by the Library’s Autumn Art Market on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. and receive special APL dollars to purchase a variety of supplies to make fall crafts. This fun and educational program is perfect for all ages, but younger children should be accompanied by an adult to help with the crafts. All materials will be provided and available while supplies last.

The Enchanting Sounds of India – Oct. 14

Join the library on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, as they delve into the classical music of India. They will explore traditional instruments and enjoy the tastes of Indian cuisine. The highlight of the morning is a musical performance by “Raga Essence” at 11 a.m.

For more information on these events, please call 626.821.5566 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.