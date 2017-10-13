Community

Vista Cove: Helping Residents Live Until 100

Vista Cove celebrates its seniors, who live well into their 100’s with the quality of care they provide. – Courtesy photo / Vista Cove

By Monica Sanchez

Vista Cove, an assisted living senior care facility in Arcadia is helping residents live until 100 years old. With the quality of care and attention they have provided to each senior who chooses to stay with them, 18 residents so far in the last ten years have been able to live a full century.

Vista Cove’s most recent centennial star is Charles Hackett, who likes to be called Chuck around the facility. Chuck was born on Nov. 15, 1917 in a small town, Arlington, Texas, and has been a member of the Arcadia community since 1955.

During his lifetime, he worked at standard oil leasing service stations in the San Gabriel Valley, enjoyed traveling around the country in his motorhome, and is the proud father of two children, a son and daughter, who gave him two lovely grandchildren.

At Vista Cove, Chuck is certainly one of the most memorable residents as the staff admits that he often likes to play practical jokes on staff members. The staff jokingly referred to him as a “smart aleck.” When Chuck isn’t joking around, residents, staff and family can find him playing bridge or cards.

On Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, Vista Cove will be hosting a birthday celebration for Chuck. The celebration will be in house at the facility with Chuck’s resident friends and family. There will be entertainment in the form of a special performer singing “Happy Birthday” to Chuck. The Arcadia Chamber of Commerce will also be in attendance and intend to present a certificate to Chuck from the City of Arcadia.

Vista Cove has had the pleasure of helping Chuck live his best life for the last five years.

Vista Cove is able to help resident live long lifespans by providing them with “excellent proactive care and tons of activities to keep residents happy, active and thriving,” according to Christine Rodriguez, Vista Cove’s Director of Business Development. Rodriguez said that Vista Cove is extremely proud and grateful to have the opportunity to make “a difference for each of our residents at the end of their lives.”

Vista Cove is  “devoted to developing new quality-based programs and services that are designed to meet the needs of all who call our campus home,” as their mission statement claims.

For more information about Vista Cove and the quality of care they provide, please contact them via phone at (626) 447-0106 or schedule a tour online: http://vistacove.net/arcadia/ScheduleATour.html.

October 13, 2017

About Author

Monica S. Hello there! Me llamo Monica, Editorial Contributor for Arcadia Weekly. I live, eat, and breathe words. Give me a pen or a keyboard, and I'll go on rants for days. I'm the kind of person you don't want to go to a bookstore with ever because I will ignore you. I have left teaching 12th grade English behind because I'm not a grammar nazi, but I do get grammar strokes. Now, I'm a graduate student who dabbles in poetry.


