Welcoming Arcadia PD’s Newest Officer – K9 Officer Kota

The Arcadia Police Department now has 2 K9 Officers. Kota just joined the force. Kota graduated from Gold Coast K9 Academy along with his handler, Officer Travis Sargent. Kota is a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd and was selected from Eastern Europe by Gold Coast K9. He is a confident K9 with strong drive and hunt, and a balanced temperament. Kota is trained as a dual purpose K9 in both Patrol duties and Explosives Detection.

Thank you to the Arcadia Police Foundation who made possible the funding for purchase and training of Kota. The Foundation also funded K9 Officer Zoli who came on board in 2016.