Community

Welcoming Arcadia PD’s Newest Officer – K9 Officer Kota

Kota will be serving as one of Arcadia PD’s K9 Officers. – Courtesy photo

The Arcadia Police Department now has 2 K9 Officers. Kota just joined the force. Kota graduated from Gold Coast K9 Academy along with his handler, Officer Travis Sargent. Kota is a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd and was selected from Eastern Europe by Gold Coast K9. He is a confident K9 with strong drive and hunt, and a balanced temperament. Kota is trained as a dual purpose K9 in both Patrol duties and Explosives Detection.

Thank you to the Arcadia Police Foundation who made possible the funding for purchase and training of Kota. The Foundation also funded K9 Officer Zoli who came on board in 2016.

September 18, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching