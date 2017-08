Women Investing in Nurses will host its annual tea at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 in support of nursing education at Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia. The “high tea” will be held at the Arcadia Community Center. Please contact the Methodist Hospital Foundation at 626-898-8888 for more information on this fun event.

Photos: Patty Cole, Lilah Stangeland, Patty Soldo, Dorothy Davila – Courtesy photo

Irene Deak, Yumi Johnson – Courtesy photo