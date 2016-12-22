Winter Kid’s Camp

December 22nd, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

The Recreation and Community Services Department offers the Winter Kid’s Camp at Highland Oaks Elementary School, 10 W. Virginia Road, Arcadia starting Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 27- Dec. 30 and Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 3 – Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Each day is filled with fun group activities including crafts, board games, movies, and snacks for youth ages 5 – 12. Parents are able to sign their children up for one day or all eight.

Winter camp is $22 per child per day. To get a copy of the winter “Buzz” stop by our office, 375 Campus Drive; Arcadia City Hall, 240 W. Huntington Drive; or the Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Road. To register in person come by our office or you can go to the city’s website at www.arcadiaCA.gov under the Recreation and Community Services Department to download a copy. The “Buzz” also displays programs and classes for the 2016 – 2017 Winter Season for you and your family. Do you want to know what the “Buzz” is about in Arcadia? Pick up the latest copy of “The Peacock Buzz” to find out. For more questions, please contact the Recreation Department at (626) 574 – 5113.