Arcadia Winter Watering Schedule

February 23rd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Reducing our water use has now become a way of life for Southern California. In order to continue the required 20 percent reduction, the City of Arcadia limits watering to two days a week, Tuesday and Saturday only, during the fall and winter months.

The winter watering schedule is from Nov. 1 through April 30. Please remember to adjust your irrigation timer to reflect this new timetable.

For additional information please contact the Public Works Services Department at (626) 256-6554.