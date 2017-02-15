Arcadia Blotters: Feb. – Feb. 11

February 15th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Feb. 5

Shortly before 10:43 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of Christina Street regarding a grand theft report. The victim stated he is staying at the residence as an Airbnb renter and had his passport, a laptop, and $2,500 cash stolen from a common area. The residence is rented to 9 other Airbnb renters. The victim does not know if the fellow tenants are responsible for the loss. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 11:18 a.m., an officer responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Baldwin Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered the suspect pried open a door to the laundry room, forced open the coin boxes, and stole an unknown amount of change from the machines. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Feb. 6

At about 7:16 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding two suspects running with stolen merchandise from Sephora. Officers and mall security located both suspects and found them in possession of nearly $2,000.00 worth of stolen property. Additional stolen items were located inside their vehicle. The 29-year-old male from Fresno and 26-year-old female from Fresno were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 10:48 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1700 block of South Baldwin Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect smashed a front window, ransacked the residence, and fled with an unknown amount of property. The investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 7

Around 12:24 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect fraudulently opened a credit account with the victim’s personal information. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained their information.

Just before 6:22 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Highland Vista Drive regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect forced open the rear sliding glass door, ransacked the location, and fled with designer purses and two computers. The alarm to the residence had not been activated. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Feb. 8

Shortly after 10:18 a.m., an officer responded to the front counter of the Arcadia Police Department regarding a disorderly conduct report. The victim was leaning into her car when she noticed the suspect using his phone to video record her from below her dress. The suspect fled on foot. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 6 p.m., an officer responded to the 600 block of West Duarte Road regarding a vandalism report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect cracked the victim’s windshield for no apparent reason. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Feb. 9

At approximately 10:04 p.m., an officer responded to Red Robin, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. The officer discovered the victim, a waitress at the restaurant, had her backpack stolen from an unsecured cabinet. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 9 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect smashed the victim’s rear window and stole a backpack, computer, and wallet. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Feb. 10

At about 12:17 p.m., an officer responded to the 600 block of Sunset Boulevard regarding a battery report. An investigation revealed an altercation occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend resulting in the boyfriend punching and biting the female victim. The 20-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 11:14 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Live Oak Avenue and Tenth Avenue for swerving and lane straddling. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 18-year-old male from El Monte was driving under the influence of marijuana. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Feb. 11

Shortly after 11:34 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Race Track, 285 West Huntington Drive, regarding a trespassing report. The officer located the suspect and during a consensual search, discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine. The 36-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. While in the jail, the suspect became combative with officers and jail personnel. This violation was added to his list of charges.

Just after 11:29 p.m., an officer responded to the 1200 block of Valencia Way regarding a vandalism report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect fired two BB pellets at the victim’s rear window. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.