Arcadia Police Blotters: Dec. 18 – Dec. 24

December 28th, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

Dec. 18

Shortly before 8:05 a.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of Naomi Ave. regarding a robbery report. The victim stated she was approached by the suspect who displayed a handgun. The victim attempted to escape but fell and the suspect stole her purse.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 40-years-old, heavy set, and 5-foot-10. He was the passenger of an older model, white four-door SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 7:48 p.m., officers responded to Sephora, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding a theft report. The store employee witnessed the suspects conceal store merchandise in their purses before exiting the store, failing to make payment. The 17-year-old female from Alhambra and her 20-year-old sister from Alhambra were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Dec. 19

At about 12:25 p.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Varus Street and Goldring Avenue for having expired registration. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer also discovered the driver, a 17-year-old male from El Monte, was driving without a license. Both the driver and a 15-year-old male passenger from El Monte were in possession of marijuana. The passenger was released to his parent. The driver was taken into custody pending release to his parent.

Just after 5:24 p.m., an officer responded to the 1000 block of Encino Ave. regarding a found package. A resident located an empty shipping box on his lawn and discovered the contents were missing and the package belonged to a neighbor. Surveillance footage revealed an unknown suspect stole the package and fled northbound on Fifth Avenue.

Dec. 21

Shortly before 6:27 a.m., an officer responded to Extended Stay, 401 E. Santa Clara St., regarding a male subject throwing rocks. The officer located the subject and as he attempted to make contact, the subject threatened to stab him. The subject stated he had recently used methamphetamine. Additional officers responded and during a consensual search of the 23-year-old male transient from Arcadia, they located a glass smoking pipe. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 9:51 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Colorado Boulevard regarding notification of a wanted vehicle by an Automated License Plate Reader camera. Additional units responded and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. The officers located the 42-year-old male from Los Angeles, who was wanted out of the LAPD Hollenbeck Station. The officers also located a loaded handgun in plain sight under the driver’s seat. The suspect was taken into custody and was released to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Around 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Murietta Drive regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect smashed the front sliding glass door, ransacked the location, and fled with an unknown amount of property. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just after 4:06 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The victim stated a new acquaintance convinced her to transfer more than $10,000 to the subject in order to win the Chinese lottery. The investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 22

At approximately 12:14 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1300 block of S. Golden West Ave. regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspects smashed a window, ransacked the location, and fled undetected with jewelry. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 9:10 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Pepperglen Drive regarding a vandalism report. The victim heard a loud bang coming from his front yard and discovered an unknown suspect punctured the tire of his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 23

At about 3:47 a.m., an officer responded to the building complex at 7 W. Foothill Blvd. regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect removed a window, entered a doctor’s office, and ransacked the location. There is no reported loss at the time of this report. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 4:15 a.m., an officer responded to Coco’s Restaurant, 1150 Colorado Street, regarding a burglary report. The officer determined unknown suspects’ pried open a rear door, stole the safe, and ransacked the manager’s office. The safe was located near the restaurant unopened. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. The investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after 7:19 p.m., an officer responded to the 200 block of Palm Drive regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. An investigation revealed a 52-year-old male from Monrovia and his 35-year-old female accomplice from Pico Rivera had the stolen package, property, and tracking device in their vehicle. The suspects were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The male was also charged with being in possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, being in possession of illegal paraphernalia, and for bringing a controlled substance into the jail.

Dec. 24

At approximately 12:01 a.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Colorado Street and Baldwin Avenue regarding a subject running in and out of traffic. Upon contacting the 33-year-old male from Pasadena, the officer noticed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and determined the suspect was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.