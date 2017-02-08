Arcadia Blotters: Jan. 29 – Feb. 4

February 8th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Jan. 29

Shortly before 8:12 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles with tracking devices to combat the increase in bike thefts throughout the city. An investigation revealed a 57-year-old male from Los Angeles was in possession of the stolen bicycle and GPS tracker. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to residence in the 300 block of South Baldwin Avenue regarding a disturbance report. Officers encountered the suspect attempting to enter his ex-girlfriend’s residence by kicking the front door. The 26-year-old male from Arcadia refused to comply with the officer’s orders and physically resisted them. He was eventually arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Jan. 30

At about 9:51 p.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Huntington Drive and Santa Anita Avenue for having broken brake lights. A records check of the driver revealed the 33-year-old male from Van Nuys was on probation and, during a consensual search of the vehicle; was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. During the booking process, it was determined the suspect provided a false name to the officer and was on parole. This additional violation was added to the list of charges.

At approximately 11:35 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Camino Real Avenue for not having a front license plate. A records check of the occupants revealed the driver was on probation and a male passenger, a 28-year-old from El Monte, was on parole. During a consensual search of the vehicle, a female passenger, a 30-year-old from Temple City, was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The male passenger on parole was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Both were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Jan. 31

Around 1:34 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of Las Tunas Drive regarding a suspicious subject. The officer located the suspect and witnessed him spray painting the words, “Never Sober” on the curb. The 21-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 1:34 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Louise Avenue regarding a burglary in progress. A vehicle related to the burglary was located and officers found the suspects with the victim’s stolen property. An 18-year-old female from Los Angeles and a 24-year-old male from Los Angeles were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Feb. 1

Shortly after 3:34 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of West Camino Real Avenue regarding a theft from vehicle report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole the victim’s purse and key fob. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 7:23 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Longden Avenue regarding a fraud report. The victim stated an unidentified suspect opened a cellphone account in her name, and also used her credit cards on two different occasions. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained her personal information.

Feb. 2

At approximately 6:00 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Colorado Boulevard regarding a carjacking that had just occurred. The officer discovered that while the suspect was taking a test drive in a vehicle from the Rusnak Mercedes Benz Dealership, the suspect threatened the salesman causing the salesman to abruptly exit the vehicle. The suspect, a 32-year-old male from Arcadia, then fled in the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the City of Arcadia.

Around 6:25 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a robbery that occurred near 24 Hour Fitness, 125 North First Avenue. The victim stated the suspect approached him, forcefully removed the victim’s backpack, and fled to an awaiting vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’1”, and 250 pounds. He fled in a maroon sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 3

At about 5:10 a.m., an officer responded to the 1000 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a stolen vehicle report. The officer determined an unknown suspect broke a window and stole the victim’s Honda Civic sometime during the previous evening. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just before 3:59 p.m., an officer responded to the 00 block of Alta Street regarding a vehicle burglary report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect smashed the victim’s front passenger window and fled with an after-market radio. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were found.

Feb. 4

Shortly after 12:19 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Lemon Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue for speeding. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Through a series of tests, the officer concluded the 44-year-old male from Inglewood was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The passenger, a 57-year-old male from Inglewood, was so intoxicated; he was unable to care for himself. Both males were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 7:16 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a burglary report. While the officer was investigating the burglary, Dispatch received an alarm activation in the 900 block of Sunset Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers witnessed a male suspect exiting the residence. They attempted to detain the suspect and a short foot pursuit ensued. A 51-year-old male from Hesperia was eventually detained. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The investigation concluded the suspect was responsible for the burglary that occurred on Fairview Avenue.