Arcadia Police Blotter: March 5 – March 12

March 15th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

March 5

Shortly before 8:13 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a witness stating he saw a male and female fighting in their vehicle near the 400 block of East Huntington Drive. The officer contacted the couple and discovered an argument occurred resulting in the male suspect hitting the female victim in the face. The officer also located a glass smoking pipe inside the vehicle. The 26-year-old male from San Bernardino was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 8:45 a.m., an officer responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Drive regarding an attempted theft from a vehicle that occurred sometime during the weekend. The investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle, ransacked the interior, and fled empty-handed. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

March 6

At approximately 4:16 p.m., officers responded to Sephora, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft suspect in custody. The loss prevention officer witnessed the suspect conceal merchandise in her bag and exit the store, failing to make payment. The 28-year-old female from Monterey Park was cited and released because she had two small children with her.

Just after 11:22 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Camino Real Avenue regarding a mail theft report. Surveillance footage revealed a dark colored SUV stopped in front of the victim’s house; the unidentified suspect exited the vehicle, and forcibly removed the victim’s mail from her mail box. The investigation is ongoing.

March 7

Around 6:34 p.m., an officer responded to LA Fitness, 1325 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a burglary report. Within a fifteen minute period of time, an unknown suspect forcibly entered the victim’s secured locker and stole his gym bag containing his wallet and passport. The investigation revealed the suspect removed the lock, took the victim’s property, and moved it to another locker. The business found the victim’s property the following day. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just before 8:34 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of Fano Avenue regarding a burglary report. The investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) smashed an exterior window, ransacked the residence, pried a safe from the wall, and fled with jewelry, firearms, and electronics. The investigation is ongoing.

March 8

Shortly after 10:55 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of West Camino Real Avenue regarding a vandalism report. The officer determined the suspect fired a BB gun at the victim’s rear sliding glass door for no apparent reason. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 11:22 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Santa Clara Street regarding a traffic collision. The investigation revealed Party-1 ran a red light while traveling east on Santa Clara Street and collided into Party-2, who was traveling north on Santa Anita Avenue. No serious injuries were reported.

March 9

At approximately 6:10 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of East Camino Real Avenue regarding the activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle but a pursuit ensued. The vehicle, a stolen U-Haul box truck, purposefully collided into vehicles to evade officers. The pursuit concluded in the City of Azusa where a 39-year-old male from La Verne and a 22-year-old female from Montclair were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. Azusa Police Department assisted in capturing the suspects. The male suspect had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The female suspect was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were in possession of additional stolen property.

Around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding the activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker attached to a bicycle. The officers located the suspect and discovered the 26-year-old male from Rancho Cucamonga was in possession of the stolen bicycle and methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

March 10

At about 6:44 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding the report of an animal bite that occurred in the 100 block of West Magna Vista Avenue. The victim stated two coyotes attacked his dog while out for a walk. The coyotes fled and the dog sustained minor injuries.

Just before 4:46 p.m., an officer responded to Burlington Coat Factory, 1201 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. While one officer was talking to the loss prevention officer, another Arcadia Police officer conducted an enforcement stop on the suspect vehicle and the occupants, a 27-year-old female from Duarte, a 21-year-old male from Fontana, and a 27-year-old female from La Puente were identified as the shoplift suspects. They were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The arrestees were also responsible for previous thefts from Burlington Coat Factory.

March 11

Shortly after 2:39 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Campus Drive and Park Avenue for swerving. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the suspect’s breath. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the suspect was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The 22-year-old female from Baldwin Park was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 10:02 p.m., an officer responded to Zen Buffet, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a domestic violence report. Monrovia Police Department responded to assist with the investigation. The female victim stated she was assaulted and threatened by her boyfriend with a handgun. The 30-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.