Arcadia Police Blotters: Feb. 12 –Feb. 16

February 22nd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Feb. 12

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an officer responded to 7-Eleven, 2 E. Duarte Road, regarding a theft report. The suspect stole a bag of candy and as the clerk was calling APD, the suspect took the phone away from the clerk and proceeded to slap and push the employee.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, 20 to 24-years-old, driving a newer model, white, 2-door Honda. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 10:54 a.m., an officer responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Baldwin Avenue regarding a commercial burglary report. An investigation revealed the suspect melted the lock to the laundry room and stole coins from the machines. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 7:51 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of Le Roy Avenue regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect broke a rear window, ransacked the home, and fled with cash. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Feb. 13

At approximately 2:45 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Longden Avenue regarding a suspicious subject report. The victim reported a male suspect rang her doorbell and was seen carrying an empty pillow case and a crowbar. Officers located, arrested, and transported the 38-year-old male from El Monte to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just after 7:37 p.m., an officer responded to Souplantation, 301 East Huntington Drive, regarding a shoplifting report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect stole an employee’s wallet from her secured purse and then used the victim’s credit card at an unknown gas station. The investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 14

Around 9:30 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of Camino Real Avenue regarding a package theft report. The victim stated an unknown suspect stole twelve packages from their front porch sometime between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just before 10:46 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The owner of Healthverve Food Manufacturing USA Inc., 118 East Saint Joseph Street, discovered a check written for more than $10,000.00 had been fraudulently issued to a company accountant. The 25-year-old female accountant from Rancho Cucamonga denied having any involvement in the deposit. The investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after 11:54 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 500 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a possible marijuana grow house. The owner of the property discovered his renters had converted the residence into a marijuana grow house. The suspects are a 29-year-old female and 24-year-old male, both from Arcadia. The suspects are outstanding at the time of this report.

At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to Cheesecake Factory, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. The suspect was seen stealing cash from the tip jar and fleeing on foot. Officers located the suspect and arrested him. The 19-year-old male from San Gabriel was transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 10:44 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of El Monte Avenue and Palm Drive regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. An investigation revealed a 27-year-old female from Alhambra, a 26-year-old male from El Monte, and a 29-year-old female from El Monte were in possession of the stolen package, property, and tracking device. The suspects was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Feb. 15

Around 9:18 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of Alta Street regarding an attempted residential burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect attempted to enter the garage by prying the aluminum door. No suspects were seen, no witnesses were located, and no loss was reported.

Feb. 16

At about 1:31 a.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Huntington Drive and Santa Anita Avenue for having tinted front windows. Upon contacting the driver, the officer watched as the passenger attempted to conceal a small bag of methamphetamine inside the car. The passenger, a 50-year-old female from Pico Rivera was also found with drug paraphernalia. The driver, a 43-year-old male from Lake Elsinore, was driving without a license. Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 7:29 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Santa Anita Avenue regarding a trespassing report. Officers located the suspect loitering on the property and a records check revealed the 29-year-old male from Los Angeles had five outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Shortly after 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Las Tunas Drive and El Monte Avenue regarding a suspicious circumstances report. An investigation revealed a sex registrant new to the city had offered a ride to two juvenile females, a violation of his parole. The 55-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.