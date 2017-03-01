Arcadia Police Blotters: Feb. 19 – Feb. 25

March 1st, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Feb. 19

Shortly before 4:15 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Michillinda Avenue for swerving. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the driver. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 33-year-old male from San Gabriel was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. A records check revealed the suspect had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 8:21 p.m., an officer responded to 400 South Baldwin Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. The officer discovered unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s locked vehicle sometime between 6:30 p.m. and the time of the report. The unoccupied vehicle was later recovered by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, but the license plates had been stolen. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Feb. 20

At about 4:13 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles with tracking devices to combat the increase in bike thefts throughout the city. An investigation revealed a 33-year-old male from Pasadena was in possession of the stolen bicycle and GPS tracker. The suspect was also in possession of one blade of a scissor he claimed he carried for protection, numerous burglary tools, meth pipes, and he also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 3:29 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of Camino Grove Avenue regarding a package theft report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect stole the victim’s FedEx envelope containing a new credit card. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Feb. 21

Around 12:00 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Foothill Boulevard regarding a burglary in progress. Officers located a subject in the area and an investigation revealed the 39-year-old male from Lancaster ransacked an unlocked garage and attempted to enter the main residence. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Just before 2:21 a.m., an officer responded to the area of 1023 South Baldwin Avenue regarding a subject in custody for attempting to enter locked vehicles. The suspect was witnessed pulling on door handles of vehicles parked in the parking lot. The 43-year-old male transient from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Feb. 22

Shortly after 5:41 a.m., an officer responded to the 2000 block of Louise Avenue regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect broke the driver’s window of the vehicle and stole sunglasses, a camera, and paperwork. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 8:29 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of South Golden West Avenue regarding a vandalism report. The victim discovered an unknown suspect pried open the complex mail boxes. It is unknown if any mail was stolen. No suspects were seen, no witnesses were located, and no loss was reported.

Feb. 23

At approximately 2:39 a.m., an officer responded to Goldstein’s Bakery, 412 North Santa Anita Avenue, regarding a commercial burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect used a metal grate to break the drive-through window. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 1:49 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 300 block of Whispering Pines Drive regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed the unknown suspect climbed onto the second story balcony, smashed a glass door, ransacked the bedroom, and fled empty-handed. The investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 24

At about 4:59 a.m., an officer responded to Chevron Gas Station, 11 East Live Oak Avenue, regarding a commercial burglary report. The employee reported an unknown suspect used a brick to smash the front glass doors and rummaged through the cash register. The loss is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 6:27 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a battery report. The officer discovered an altercation occurred between the female suspect and two female victims in the parking lot resulting in the suspect punching both victims. The 32-year-old female from La Puente was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Feb. 25

Shortly after 9:20 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud investigation. The victim stated he accepted a job and was asked to deposit a business check into a newly-created business account. The person who hired him, known as Jessica Baxter, then instructed him to follow up on the deposit. The bank informed the victim the check was fraudulent and the account had been frozen. The victim then believed he had been involved in a scam. The victim does not know the identity of the suspect.

Just after 8:20 p.m., an officer responded to LA Fitness, 1325 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding the activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. An investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of the stolen bicycle as well as methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and burglary tools. The 35-year-old male from Rosemead was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.