Arcadia Police Blotters: Feb. 26 – March 4

March 7th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Feb. 26

Shortly before 1:35 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of West Longden Avenue regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. An investigation revealed a 32-year-old male from La Puente, a 32-year-old female from El Monte, a 22-year-old female from La Puente, and a 20-year-old male from Whittier were in possession of the stolen package, property, tracking device, and stolen mail from Arcadia residences. The suspects was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. A records check of the 32-year-old male from La Puente revealed he was on Post Release Community Supervision.

Around 6:04 p.m., an officer responded to T-Mobile, 101 Huntington Drive, regarding a fraud report. The victim stated a former roommate obtained her personal information and fraudulently opened a cellular account in her name. The victim believes the suspect, a female from Rosemead, has left the country.

Feb. 27

At approximately 7:13 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of East Duarte Road regarding a stolen trailer report. The officer discovered unknown suspect(s) stole a “Grady Construction” trailer from the location sometime during the previous weekend. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just after 1:09 p.m., an officer responded to the 700 block of Sunset Boulevard regarding a vandalism report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) spray painted “INK”, “626”, and “LTG” near a driveway during the previous night. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Feb. 28

Around 1:07 a.m., an officer responded to Motel 6, 225 Colorado Place, regarding a robbery report. The victim stated his ex-boyfriend forcibly stole her phone, and then proceeded to kick and choke the victim. The 31-year-old male from Pomona was gone by the time officers arrived and is outstanding at the time of this report. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 00 block of Alice Street regarding a burglary report. Officers determined an unknown suspect smashed the rear sliding glass door of a vacant residence, ransacked the location, and fled empty-handed. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 11:05 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a battery that occurred in the 300 block of South Baldwin Avenue. An investigation revealed two physical altercations occurred between a husband and wife on separate occasion resulting in the husband choking his wife. The 38-year-old male from Arcadia is outstanding at the time of this report. The investigation is ongoing.

March 1

Shortly after 2:39 p.m., an officer responded to Ralph’s, 211 East Foothill Boulevard, regarding a theft report. The officer discovered three unknown suspects stole a cart full of merchandise and fled in a white Oldsmobile van. The suspects are described as two 25 to 30-year-old Hispanic females, approximately 5’4”, both with large builds. The third suspect is described as a 40 to 45-year-old Hispanic female, roughly 5’5”, with a medium build. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 7:01 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Huntington Drive and Centennial Way regarding a subject causing a disturbance. The officer located the subject and detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. The officer determined the 62-year-old male from Palm Desert was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

March 2

At approximately 1:58 a.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of East Huntington Drive and Second Avenue for not having a license plate or the proper registration stickers. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana emitting from the suspect. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 26-year-old male from San Gabriel was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 4:21 p.m., an officer responded to Burlington Coat Factory, 1201 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a shoplifting report. On two separate occasions, the suspect selected store merchandise, exited the store without paying for the items, then returned to the store and attempted to return the items. The suspect fled by the time officers arrived. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 50-years-old, 5’4” tall, roughly 200 pounds, wearing a LA Dodgers hat. The investigation is ongoing.

March 3

At about 1:26 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of Christina Street regarding a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed a husband and wife were arguing when the altercation turned physical and the husband punched the victim in the arm. The 41-year-old male from Arcadia is outstanding at the time of this report. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 2:49 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer determined the unknown suspect removed the window and screen, entered the home, and fled empty-handed. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

March 4

Shortly after 11:34 a.m., an officer responded to the 800 block of Kingsley Drive regarding a vehicle burglary report. The victim stated an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle, ransacked the interior, and fled with an unknown amount of property. DNA was located at the scene and the suspect, a 22-year-old male from Pasadena, was later arrested.