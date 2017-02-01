Arcadia Police Blotters: Jan. 22 – Jan. 28

January 31st, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Jan. 22

Shortly before 8:26 p.m., an officer responded to the 900 block of Park Avenue regarding a theft from vehicle report. The victim was at World Gas station, 3 E. Duarte Road, pumping gasoline into her car when the unknown suspect opened her unlocked passenger door and stole her purse from the front seat. The suspect fled in a newer model, beige SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 10:35 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Duarte Road on a vehicle for speeding. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Through a series of tests, the officer concluded the 28-year-old male from San Gabriel was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Jan. 23

At approximately 9:50 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Caroline Way regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspects entered the residence by breaking a rear glass door; they ransacked the location, and fled. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. The loss is unknown.

Just after 4:11 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 5700 block of South Baldwin Avenue regarding a disturbance report. During an argument, the victim’s ex-husband used a fence post to break the victim’s window. The suspect, a 41-year-old male from Temple City, was gone by the time officers arrived. The suspect is outstanding at the time of this report.

Jan. 24

Around 7:12 a.m., an officer responded to the 99 Cent Store, 140 E. Duarte Road, regarding a theft report. Surveillance footage revealed three unknown suspects stole a large quantity of pallets from the rear of the business.

The suspects are described as three Hispanic males, all between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old, driving a light-colored, extended cab pickup truck. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 9:15 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The victim reported that an unknown suspect made three unauthorized charges on his credit card. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained his personal information.

Jan. 25

Shortly after 2:07 a.m., an officer responded to Claro’s Italian Market, 19 E. Huntington Drive, regarding an audible alarm activation. An investigation revealed unknown suspects entered the business through a vent in the roof. Once inside, they stole cash and fled by breaking a rear glass door. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 9:33 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Santa Clara Street regarding a domestic dispute. The officers discovered a physical altercation occurred between a husband and wife resulting in the husband grabbing his wife by the throat and face. The 62-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Jan. 26

At approximately 2:56 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles with tracking devices to combat the increase in bike thefts throughout the city. An investigation revealed a 25-year-old male from South Gate was in possession of the stolen bicycle and GPS tracker. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 4:26 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of Rosemarie Drive regarding a package theft report. The victim stated his package was stolen from his porch sometime earlier in the day. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Jan. 27

At about 12:49 a.m., an officer initiated contact with a subject in the 400 block of North Santa Anita Avenue for pushing a cart that had been stolen from the 99 Cent Store. Upon contacting the suspect, the 30-year-old male from Arcadia became combative and would not comply with the officer’s requests. During a search of the subject, the officer located a knife in the suspect’s front jacket pocket. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 12:41 p.m., officers responded to Eisenhower Park, 601 N. Second Ave., regarding a male suspect causing a disturbance and attempting to damage park property. The suspect fled on foot but officers were able to locate him. Upon detaining the 49-year-old male from Arcadia, he tried to kick and head-butt the officers. Arcadia Fire responded to treat the suspect’s self-inflicted wounds and while he was in the ambulance, the male kicked out the rear window of the ambulance. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. A records check also revealed he had four outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Jan. 28

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., an officer responded to Premier 911, 911 S. First Ave., regarding a commercial burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed an unknown suspect broke the front glass door of the business and fled undetected with several handbags. The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 7:20 a.m., an officer responded to the area of Live Oak Avenue and Sixth Avenue regarding a battery report. An investigation revealed an Uber driver was punched by an uncooperative passenger who then kicked the door of the vehicle causing a dent. The 24-year-old male from Pasadena was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.