Robbery on St. Joseph Street, Suspects at Large

March 20th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Three suspects pepper-sprayed the victim and stole her wallet

The following report is on behalf of Robert T. Guthrie, Chief of Police for the City of Arcadia, written by Sergeant Luis Antonio Juarez of the Operations Division.

“On Friday March 17, at about 1:49 p.m., Arcadia police officers were dispatched to 115 E. St. Joseph St. regarding a robbery investigation.

“The victim reported a male Hispanic and two female Hispanics had just robbed her. The victim stated a female suspect peppered sprayed her as a second female suspect stole the victim’s wallet. The male suspect told the victim he had a gun and she felt what she believed was a gun pressed up against her body. The suspects were last seen westbound on First Avenue from the location.

“Suspect #1 is described as a male, Hispanic, heavy set, approximately 25 years-old, wearing basketball shorts and a dark colored shirt.

“Suspect #2 is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 25 years-old, wearing black clothing, a black hat, and black sunglasses.

“Suspect #3 is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 25 years-old, wearing workout clothes, a black hat, and black sunglasses. Suspect #3 had acne on her face.

This incident is being investigated by Arcadia Police Department Detectives. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, Case 17-1445.

“If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Or, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Mobile App” on Google Play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimstoppers.org.”