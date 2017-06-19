Essay Contest Sponsored by Arcadia Historical

An essay contest is open to all students who either live in the City of Arcadia or attend public or private schools located in the City of Arcadia. Entries shall relate to the theme “Arcadia Back to the Future How Has the Past Influenced Arcadia Today?”

Essay must be 200 words or less in English, typed or handwritten clearly with good penmanship.

All entries shall be the original work of one student.

The entry must be the student’s own work and may not have been entered in any other competition Plagiarized entries will be disqualified. Use of copyrighted material is prohibited.

Each entry must be accompanied by a ‘Contest Submission Form” and clearly labeled with the student’s name, phone number, age and grade The “Contest Submission Form” must be signed by the student and his/her parent or legal guardian.

All entries submitted shall become the property of the Arcadia Historical Society, Inc, and may be publically dis­played and/or reproduced.

Entries can be mailed or hand-delivered, but must arrive at the following address no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2017:

Arcadia Historical Society Annual Creative Essay Contest

The Book Rack, 204 South First Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91106

Judges will be selected by the Arcadia Historical Society, Inc, and their decisions will be final

Winners will be announced on September 15, 2017

Age Categories:

Elementary School: Grades 3-5

Middle School: Grades 6-8

High School: Grades 9-12

The following prizes will be awarded

Elementary School: First Place – $100.00

Middle School: First Place -$100.00

High School: First Place – $100.00

For any questions, contact the Arcadia Historical Society, Inc., at (626)446-8512