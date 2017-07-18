Arcadia Graduates Awarded $4,000 Scholarships

Two students from Arcadia were recently awarded $4,000 scholarships from Tesoro Corp., an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products headquartered in San Antonio. Joshua Field, freshman at California Polytechnic State University: San Luis Obispo, and Maddie Field, freshman at Northeastern University, were among 50 students nationwide to receive the scholarship.

This year, the Tesoro Scholarship Program awarded 50 new scholarships to students across the country, totaling $200,000, and renewed scholarships with 72 existing students. The program is in its fourth year and has donated $1,544,000 via 389 scholarships to date.

