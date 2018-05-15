Education

Arcadia High Hosts Second Signing Ceremony

(Left to Right) Natalie Stepanian, Jasmine He, Danielle Rodriguez, Anais Uriarte, and Caitlin Morris. – Courtesy photo / AUSD

Arcadia High hosted a second official signing ceremony to celebrate five more outstanding student-athletes who signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level. Before a room filled with proud family, friends, and Arcadia Unified teachers, counselors, staff, and administration, the following Arcadia High Apaches were celebrated for this incredible accomplishment:

-Caitlin Morris – Division 1 track for Bradley University in Illinois, in the Missouri Valley League

-Jasmine He – UC Berkeley – Cross Country & Track

-Natalie Stepanian – SCAD Atlanta (Savannah College of Art & Design) -Cross Country & Track

-Danielle Rodriguez – CSUN – Cross Country & Track

-Anais Uriarte – Mill College – Soccer.

May 15, 2018

