Arcadia High Hosts Second Signing Ceremony

Arcadia High hosted a second official signing ceremony to celebrate five more outstanding student-athletes who signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level. Before a room filled with proud family, friends, and Arcadia Unified teachers, counselors, staff, and administration, the following Arcadia High Apaches were celebrated for this incredible accomplishment:

-Caitlin Morris – Division 1 track for Bradley University in Illinois, in the Missouri Valley League

-Jasmine He – UC Berkeley – Cross Country & Track

-Natalie Stepanian – SCAD Atlanta (Savannah College of Art & Design) -Cross Country & Track

-Danielle Rodriguez – CSUN – Cross Country & Track

-Anais Uriarte – Mill College – Soccer.