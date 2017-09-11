Education

Arcadia High School 9/11 Tribute

Nearly 4,000 students and staff of Arcadia High School congregated this morning for its annual 9/11 memorial tribute. Representatives from the Marine Corps, Army, Arcadia Fire Department, and Arcadia Police Department joined our Apaches in this very powerful and emotional history lesson and reminder for our students, many of whom were not yet born when this tragedy struck, of the heroism and courage demonstrated by so many and the strength shown by all. Thank you to our Arcadia High Band, Cheer, Chanteurs and our resident Apache bagpipe player for their amazing performances, and thank you to all who joined in to help make this such a beautiful tribute.

– Courtesy photos/ AUSD Digital Communications Interns Courtney Hayata, Sarah Wang and staff.

September 11, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


You may also like

DIAVOLO Debuts at Arcadia’s Performing Arts Center
Apache News at Arcadia High Sets Journalistic Standards
Turnovers and Fast Breaks Help Pasadena Bulldogs Smoke Apaches 68-42

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching