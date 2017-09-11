Arcadia High School 9/11 Tribute

Nearly 4,000 students and staff of Arcadia High School congregated this morning for its annual 9/11 memorial tribute. Representatives from the Marine Corps, Army, Arcadia Fire Department, and Arcadia Police Department joined our Apaches in this very powerful and emotional history lesson and reminder for our students, many of whom were not yet born when this tragedy struck, of the heroism and courage demonstrated by so many and the strength shown by all. Thank you to our Arcadia High Band, Cheer, Chanteurs and our resident Apache bagpipe player for their amazing performances, and thank you to all who joined in to help make this such a beautiful tribute.

– Courtesy photos/ AUSD Digital Communications Interns Courtney Hayata, Sarah Wang and staff.