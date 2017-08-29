Arcadia Resident Receives Cal-State LA’s 2017 Outstanding Professor Award

Cal-State LA recognized Arturo Pacheco-Vega and five other faculty members for excellence in the classroom and service to the community during the 2017 University Convocation at the Luckman Fine Arts Complex.

Pacheco-Vega, a professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Technology at Cal-State LA, was one of four Outstanding Professors honored for excellence in teaching and significant achievement in scholarly inquiry or creativity, as well as professional activities and community service, during a festive ceremony on Aug. 17.

An Arcadia resident, Pacheco-Vega is regarded by his peers and college administrators as an exceptional researcher. Pacheco-Vega received his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, where he was also a Fulbright scholar.

His research interests are broadly centered in the fields of fluid mechanics and heat transfer. He often combines analytical, numerical and experimental approaches to carry out interdisciplinary state-of-the-art research in the analysis, design and control of energy systems. He is considered a leader in the field of soft computing and heat transfer.

His research has been published in top journals in his field and presented at well-established conferences. He has authored/co-authored more than 75 journal manuscripts and refereed conference-proceedings articles, as well as two book chapters,

Pacheco-Vega has helped to secure more than $12.4 million in external funds to support research projects, including the internationally recognized Center for Energy and Sustainability at Cal-State LA. He is the associate director of the center, which focuses on addressing energy issues and educating a new generation of engineers and scientists. He is also serving as associate chair of the University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Additionally, three Outstanding Professor Awards went to Cal State LA faculty members Talia Mae Bettcher, Nanda Ganesan and Patrick Krug, and an Outstanding Lecturer Award was given to Jay Conway. A President’s Distinguished Professor Award was also presented to Sharon H. Ulanoff, who was a previous outstanding professor recipient. This award recognizes the faculty member’s superlative teaching and exceptional commitment to students, as well as professional accomplishments and services.