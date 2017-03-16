Arcadia Senior Health Presentation on Seasonal Allergies and Asthma

March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Senior Services in partnership with Methodist Hospital is having a special health presentation with information regarding seasonal allergies, hay fever and asthma. It will take place at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive, Tuesday, March 28, at 1:30 p.m. and is free. Dr. von Tiehl, board certified in allergy and immunology is the guest speaker. He will discuss why people get allergies and asthma, which allergens are important, and which medications are used to treat these conditions. He will also explain how allergy shots work. If interested in attending please call Arcadia Senior Services, (626) 574-5130. This program is for individuals age 50 and over.