Arcadia Student Music Group Pulls Heart Strings

February 23rd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

By Katie Wen, AUSD Digital Communications Intern

Los Angeles is known for its legendary concert venues and talented musicians who have rocked the city throughout the years, but a recent show by a group of students may be unlike any other this area has ever seen. Students ranging from 8th to 11th grade warmed the hearts and minds of homeless adults and their families with their violins, guitars, and cups at a recent show.

The Stringers, a music group founded by Arcadia High School brothers Frank and Jeffrey Lee, recently performed for the Union Station Homeless Services Adult Center, while also donating items to the center.

The show made a profound impact on both the appreciative audience and the performers.

“The performance inspired me and taught me the meaning of a simple gesture of kindness, and what it can bring to a community,” Stringers member Christine Liu said.

Formed in 2012, The Stringers is a group of students who love string music and hope to bring musical joy to underprivileged communities such as at-risk youth and residents in senior homes. Its founders, Frank and Jeffrey Lee, first formed The Stringers as a way to share their love of music with others before expanding it to include more members. The current team of The Stringers includes Regina Wang, Frank Lee, Andrew Muliadi, Daniel Ho, Victoria Wang, Christine Liu, Aaron Liu, Jeffrey Lee, Billy Huang, and Leander Lu. All members are students of the Arcadia Unified School District.

The performance at Union Station included a variety of songs, starting with the “Cup Song,” performed by the group’s choir members Victoria, Daniel, Frank, Christine, Aaron, Regina, and Andrew. The performance also included “La Rejouissance,” “Arrival of the Queen of Sheba,” “Amazing Grace” and “Let it Go,” just to name a few.

Along with performance, the Stringers compiled donations from various groups and donated ten large boxes of cold weather items like blankets, ponchos, umbrellas, jackets, new socks, and some new/lightly used clothes to the center.

The Stringers have been performing these free concerts for the past four years. Recently, they also played at the California Mission Inn, Leven Oaks, and the El Monte Library.

“We had a lot of compliments for The Stringers during the program. The pleasant sounds spread throughout the library. I am very impressed with the group and the obvious care that this group has for each other. I could tell how involved the parents are too, and that says a lot,” Jeff Jarrett the Director of El Monte Library said.

For more information on The Stringers, and dates for future performances, please visit www.Stringers.weesan.com.