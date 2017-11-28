Arcadia Unified Appoints New Principal of Baldwin Stocker Elementary School

The Arcadia Unified School District Board of Education recently appointed Kelsey Brown as Principal of Baldwin Stocker Elementary School in a unanimous decision.

After the Board’s vote, Brown took to the podium and expressed heartfelt thanks for the selection before a boardroom audience filled with family, friends, and colleagues who shared in Brown’s visible excitement for her new role.

“I have found that the heart of any instructional program must be what’s best for kids,” said Principal Brown. “I look forward to fostering a team of proactive educators, building bridges between school and the community, and continuing to honor my profession by growing and honing my craft.”

Brown has served the students, families, and community of Arcadia Unified for over 20 years. Prior to her current position, Brown’s work in Arcadia Unified began at Holly Avenue Elementary School where she taught 4th and 5th grade students for over 15 years until starting her role as an Instructional Coach based out of the district office. Most recently, Brown served as Assistant Principal for Arcadia Unified’s Foothills Middle School, which landed top honors on Niche.com’s 2018 Best Public Middle Schools lists, taking home the #5 and #13 spots for best public middle school in the Los Angeles area and California, respectively.

Brown’s commitment to honing her craft is evident. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of California, Riverside, two Master of Art degrees in Education from California State University, Los Angeles, and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Concordia University, Irvine. Continuing to grow her knowledge, Brown is currently working on her Doctorate in Education from the University of LaVerne.

Brown’s new role comes by way of esteemed former Baldwin Stocker Principal, Jayne Nickels, filling a vacant principal role in her hometown district of Monrovia.

Through another unanimous Board vote at its Nov. 14 meeting, longtime Arcadia Unified teacher, Christina Siriani, was chosen as Brown’s replacement to serve as Foothills Middle School’s Assistant Principal.

