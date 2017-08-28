Arcadia Unified School District Ranked as Best Place to Teach in Los Angeles

AUSD Ranked 15th Best School District in California

The Arcadia Unified School District ranks as the best place to teach in the Los Angeles Area according to Niche.com. Niche also rated Arcadia Unified at the top of the class in several other categories, naming the district as the fourth best place to teach in California, the 15th best school district in the state, and gave Arcadia Unified A+ ratings in overall school district, academics, teachers and college prep, according to its 2018 rankings list.

“We are delighted and proud that Arcadia Unified School District has been recognized as the best place to teach in our area,” said Arcadia Teachers Association (ATA) President and Arcadia High School teacher Kevin Fox. “This speaks volumes about the working relationship ATA has with the district. It takes a lot of hard work by all members of our Arcadia Unified community to get to this level, including cooperation and collaboration within and among teachers as well as between the teachers and the district, our students, and their families.”

The Arcadia Unified Niche distinctions are as follows:

– #1 Best Place to Teach in the Los Angeles Area

– #4 Best Place to Teach in California

– #5 Best School District in Los Angeles County

– #6 District with the Best Teachers in California

– #15 Best School District in California

– A+ overall grade from Niche

– A+ in academics

– A+ in teachers and college prep

Considering there are over 1,000 school districts in California, receiving these recognitions are extremely rare. In compiling its annual rankings, Niche, an influential school and neighborhood review website, performs a comprehensive data analysis of information collected from the U.S. Department of Education and from millions of reviews from students and parents. Niche also assigns grades to each school, with each Arcadia Unified school receiving an overall A+ grade.

“We are very fortunate to be a destination district for students and staff,” said Arcadia Unified Superintendent Dr. David Vannasdall. “Our teachers are among the finest educators you will find that strive every day to imagine, inquire, and inspire as they challenge students to make a profound impact on their world.”

In Niche’s February 2017 list, results for best public high schools in California, Arcadia High School was ranked among the top 2 percent of public high schools in the state. Likewise, the home of the Apaches has been named a U.S. News and World Report Gold Medal School three times, an honor bestowed on less than 3 percent of the more than 19,000 schools in the country. Most recently, and for the second consecutive year, Arcadia High’s 2017 graduating class had a student accepted into every Ivy League school in the country.

Arcadia Unified was also placed on the College Board’s 7th Annual AP® District Honor Roll last year. Only 22 districts in California made the prestigious list, with Arcadia Unified being recognized for its outstanding Advanced Placement and Honors curriculum. For more information about the Arcadia Unified School District, please visit www.ausd.net, and for more details on Niche ratings, you can visit www.niche.com.