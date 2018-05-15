Arcadia’s Arroyo Pacific Academy Celebrates Grand Opening of New Campus

Dedicated and passionate teachers, excellent new learning environment, outstanding educational opportunities, and more are all within walking distance from the Arcadia Metro Station and Transit Plaza.

Established in 1998 by Philip Clarke, Arroyo Pacific Academy is a private, independent, coeducational, college preparatory secondary school. Arroyo Pacific Academy celebrated its 20th anniversary with a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for its new campus located at 325 North Santa Anita Avenue in Arcadia. In honor of the event, Congresswoman Judy Chu presented the school and Philip Clarke with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition and Arcadia Mayor Pro Tem Sho Tay presented the school with a proclamation from the City of Arcadia. Commendations were received from U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, Assemblymember Ed Chau, State Senator Dr. Ed Hernandez, and Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The ceremony commemorates the completion of two new buildings, which include a Campus Gateway from Santa Anita Avenue. The new buildings house 11 additional classrooms, 2 computer labs, 4 science labs, a dining hall, and administrative offices. The campus will accommodate 280 students and utilizes the latest in technology. Adjacent to the new school and part of the campus is The Clarke Center where students study, perform, and work with all genres of theatre, dance, music, visual arts, and multimedia arts. The Clarke Center also has a fitness center, sound studio, and a media production studio. These studies are essential to the cultivation of the body, mind, and spirit. The Arroyo Pacific Academy campus will provide an ideal environment for dynamic teaching and learning.

“This is an exciting time at Arroyo Pacific Academy,” said Philip Clarke, Founder and President of Arroyo Pacific Academy. “The commitment to provide a personal approach to education remains unchanged, and now a new school campus opens its doors to educate students as collaborative workers, critical thinkers, lifelong learners and responsible citizens.”

With programs ranging from assisted learning to Advanced Placement, Arroyo Pacific Academy offers a variety of courses to accommodate all students and types of learners in small classroom settings. Scholarships are available for local students and space is still available for the 2018-19 school year. For more information, visit www.arroyopacific.org.