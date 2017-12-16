Arcadia’s Beverly Chan to be Inducted into Biola University’s Honor Society

Beverly Chan will be honored with membership into Biola University’s Epsilon Kappa Epsilon [EKE] this fall.

Chan, from Arcadia, CA will be recognized for her induction into EKE, Biola’s honors baccalaureate society, at the Fall 2017 commencement ceremony. The honors society is exclusively offered by invitation only, by which students are selected by their departmental faculty.

Twenty-five students were inducted, as membership is limited to no more than seven percent of the graduating class. Recipients will be given special cords, which they will wear on Dec. 15 at the commencement ceremony with their graduation gowns.

Every semester, selections are made by a committee who reviews the candidates and makes the final decision of induction. To be eligible, students must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher, as well as meet the qualifications of service toward their communities, and excellence in academics and lifestyle.

