August College Search Guide

The Road to College

By May S. Ruiz

Summer break is close to an end for some kids; August usually heralds the start of another school year. If your children are heading back to class this week, I hope they had the chance to breathe, decompress, and savor the lull because they are now once more face-to-face with the realities of high school life.

High schoolers in the San Gabriel Valley confront exceedingly fierce competition. Students here: get perfect SAT scores; have 4.0 GPAs; play varsity sports; are extraordinary cellists/pianists/violinists; are founders of school clubs; are presidents of the school body; serve as officers on several associations. Everyone is so accomplished that it’s a challenge for anyone to stand out. Much has been written in the newspapers about how stressed out these children are. Happily, besides being sleep-deprived, most of them get through the four years relatively unscathed.

Every fall marks the time when the process of getting ready for college application begins, whether your children are just starting ninth grade or twelfth. The only difference is the pace at which they are working on their resume. They start building all the components that go into their transcript as soon as they get into high school. By the time they reach twelfth grade they should have a transcript with excellent grades balanced with an equally impressive array of activities.

You and your children should determine their interests, career goals, and abilities and see what courses the school offers which fit these. These should be the guidelines for your students during the four years they are in high school. The outcomes of their work then determine which colleges or universities they should consider when they put together their list of where to apply.

An important factor in the admissions process is the students’ (and parents’) preconceived ideas about where they should apply and what their dream school is. Oftentimes, kids apply to the same dozen or so most-recognizable university names. This creates an unhealthy and, sometimes, unreasonable expectation. There are innumerable institutions that offer excellent teaching; there is a school out there that is the right fit for your child.

Freshman

High school is vastly different from middle school. Teachers have higher expectations from the work students turn in. Your children need to develop their analytical skills as their teachers will require deeper thinking and subject exploration from their papers. They should also have better time management skills to handle the more rigorous course load and extra-curricular activities.

Likewise, there is a big change in campus life – they no longer have a “home room” and they have varying sets of classmates for each subject. One glaring difference is that they now have to make their own choices of courses and activities. Your children need to confer with the school counselor to map out a four-year curriculum that meets the requirements of colleges.

Some high schools in the San Gabriel Valley are proactive in preparing their students for the admissions process. Monrovia High School, for one, has instituted a new program to address this. Spread out over four weeks this summer, all parents and students – from ninth to twelfth grade – had the opportunity to schedule a meeting with college counselors to discuss the academic schedule and goals, graduating and college entrance requirements, and to ask questions they might have.

Usually there is a “Back to School Night” when parents get to meet all the teachers. This is a chance for you to see what your children will be learning during the school year. While you will no longer be as involved in their activities as in previous years, find the time to be aware of what’s happening. Some schools welcome, even solicit, parents’ help for certain campus events.

In the first few days of ninth grade, your children will have several things they will be making decisions on, and tackling. I have to add here that high schools send their profile to the college or university to which your children are applying. Admissions officers will know what opportunities were available and if the applicant took advantage of them. I have listed them here with a brief description or explanation:

AP Courses:

Make sure your children choose the AP subjects they will need in the course(s) they will be taking in college. They shouldn’t pile up on APs to pad their resume because they will need to take the AP (and SAT II) exams for these subjects. Some universities only accept 4 or 5 on an AP exam for it to have any merit at all. While college admissions officers favor students who took on challenging AP subjects, they don’t look kindly on low AP grades either. Encourage your children to take courses they are truly interested in; students who study something they really like generally do well in it.

Clubs:

Your children should join the clubs they truly want to be involved in; encourage them to participate actively. Ideally, your children would start a society based on their interest or something they feel strongly about. It can be a fun club for student members to take their minds away from their heavy academic load, or it can be something socially impactful.

Athletics:

If your children are into sports and would like to play it in college, they need to start looking into the NCAA requirements now. Several universities offer scholarships for superior athletes and being a standout in a particular sport gives an applicant an edge.

Art Classes:

If your children’s school offers art electives, encourage them to take a course. Usually in the first year, the grade level dean encourages students to try various classes on offer so they can determine what they really want to focus on in the next three years.

Language:

Besides the core subjects – English, History, Math, Science – a world language is a requirement for admission into college. In some elementary schools, students can take Mandarin and Spanish immersion classes. The Pasadena Unified District has just graduated their first class of students to have taken the dual language immersion; it has also added French this year on its program. These children will be ready not merely for college; they will be well-equipped for an increasingly global society.

Community Service:

Your children should do something they feel strongly about and work it every summer; it shows commitment to the activity they took on. This is going to be an essential component in your children’s transcript. Admissions officers are looking for depth of community involvement.

Summer Camp / Enrichment Course:

If your children have a passion for a particular activity, they should pursue a summer program related to it. Guidance counselors in some schools compile a list of the most engaging courses locally, out-of-state, or internationally.

It goes without saying that all the above activities are merely supplements to good grades in the core subjects. Loading up on extra-curriculars at the expense of grades is definitely ill-advised. While admissions officers at all the universities talk about their holistic approach in their selection process, a student’s GPA remains a very critical, if not the single most important, component of your children’s college application.

Sophomore

Your children have fully transitioned into high school, the demands of which were drilled into their subconscious the past school year. They have to put ninth grade behind them and face tenth grade with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Junior

Hopefully, your kids got a lot of rest this summer because in a few weeks they will be embarking on one of the most hectic years of high school life. Make sure your children confer with their school’s counselor to ascertain they have all the courses required for graduating and for college. They need to know what standardized exams they’ll need to take for college application. They should research which colleges and universities offer the course(s) they would like to pursue.

Take the time to attend this year’s “Back to School Night” as it will take on greater significance than previous ones. The school counselors are usually present to give parents an overview of what you and your children will be expecting when the application process shifts into high gear in the spring.

Senior

By this time, your children should know where they will be applying and have visited the schools. They should have taken all standardized exams required for college applications, firmed up their college/university list, researched all kinds of scholarships, lined up teachers to write their recommendations, perfected their personal statement, and learned how to complete the common application. They practically have to have their running shoes on by the time they get in the door of their high school!

College Freshman

Are your kids ready to leave their childhood behind? In a few weeks, they will be on a road not traveled. College life exposes them to the real world and I hope you let them practice how to live independently of you during their summer break. Things they took for granted before – eating hot meals without having to turn on the stove, getting clothes laundered weekly for them, rooms being miraculously cleaned – will suddenly be their responsibilities. If their dorm offers catered meals, that’s one less chore for them to worry about; but they will still have to do their own laundry.

Congratulations, parents! You have successfully launched your child to college and adulthood. Hello, empty nest syndrome!