Fractured Fairy Tales Storytime

March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Traditional tales such as The Little Red Hen and The Three Little Pigs are always great reads, but many authors have added to the fun of these stories by changing them in creative ways. On Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 7 p.m. we will have a special evening of fairy tale inspired read-alouds, crafts, and games. Registration is not required. Suitable for children ages two to eight years.

For more information, please call (626)821-5566 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.