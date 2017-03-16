Free Technology Learning Lab Classes with Hands-on Practice

March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

A variety of technology related subjects are taught within 60 – 90 minutes in a small group setting. There is limited enrollment and certain prerequisites may apply. The complete schedule of courses will be available on the Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library beginning Tuesday, March 21, 2017. In-person registration for Arcadia residents only (with valid ID) will begin on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 from 10 a.m. until noon. At noon registration will be open to all, either in person or by phone. Sessions fill up fast, so register early!

For more information, please call (626)821-5569 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.