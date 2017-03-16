Game Zone Unplugged

March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Looking for something fun to do during Spring Break? Tired of staring at the television or computer screen? Then visit the Library’s Game Zone on Monday, April 3, 2017 through Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and enjoy an afternoon of unplugged gaming fun. There will be an assortment of games, including checkers, four in a row, puzzles, and much more to challenge and entertain. All materials will be provided. Suitable for children ages four to 14 years old.

For more information, please call (626)821-5566 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/Iibrary. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.