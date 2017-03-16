The Kondo Method IRL

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly
Ready to spruce up, clean up, and get your house in order this spring? Join us on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. to learn how to implement Marie Kondo’s method of de-cluttering and tidying up with hands-on tutorials.
For more information, please call (626) 821-5569 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/Iibrary. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.