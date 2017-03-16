Widgetized Section

The Kondo Method IRL

March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

– Courtesy photo

Ready to spruce up, clean up, and get your house in order this spring? Join us on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. to learn how to implement Marie Kondo’s method of de-cluttering and tidying up with hands-on tutorials.

For more information, please call (626) 821-5569 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/Iibrary. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.

