Measure A Passes with Flying Colors

March 23rd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Measure A has passed with overwhelming support of Arcadia voters has ensured that 31 jobs will be saved, and $77 million is secured for Arcadia Unified schools over the next 18 years. The election results of Measure A were officially certified Tuesday. It was a pretty close race.

After the 7,207 votes were counted, 4,874 were Yes, for a total of 67.63% of the votes. That exceeded the two-thirds supermajority needed by 67 votes, which equals .96 percent of the total vote.