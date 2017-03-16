Preschool Instructor Wanted

March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Department is looking for an instructor who can provide age-appropriate classes for preschool-aged students. Classes may include dance, yoga, foreign language, sports, art, or anything new that would benefit the community.

The Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Department offers a variety of classes for all age groups. There are over 500 classes to choose from including art, cooking, yoga, Zumba, music, and many others.

If you have any questions, please contact Emily Buchanan, Recreation Coordinator, at (626) 821-4368 or ebuchanan@arcadiaca.gov. If you would like to propose a class, please fill out the Instructor Application that can be found online at www.arcadiaca.gov/recreation.