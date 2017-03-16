Scrapbooking Studio

March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

The Museum invites you to our Scrapbooking Studio! Bring your scrapbook and personal photographs and the Museum will provide various scrapbooking materials. This is a great opportunity to learn new techniques, try out different products, get creative with friends from your community, and preserve your memories! The studio will be held on the first Fridays of April, May and June 2017 from 2 – 3 p.m.

For more information, please call (626)574-5440 or visit the website at www.ArcadiaCa.gov/museum. The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage is located at 380 W. Huntington Drive, immediately behind the Community Center. The Museum Education Center is located at 382 W. Huntington Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is always free. You can also follow the Museum on Facebook and Twitter.