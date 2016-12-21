Student Council Apache Commission Gives Back

December 21st, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

By Elyse Yao

It’s the season of giving, and this year Arcadia High School’s Student Council Apache Commission (SCAC) has outdone itself in raising money and supplies to help support the White Mountain Apache Tribe of Cibecue, Arizona.

Since the 1990s, Arcadia High School has maintained a positive relationship with the tribe, offering community support to the Apache Tribe and ensuring that its “Apache” designation is used respectfully and appropriately at the high school. SCAC, a student-led group created in 1999, works to preserve this relationship and help support the tribe, of which many members live in poverty with poor housing conditions, minimal electricity, and an overall low quality of life. Led by co-chairs Travis Chen, Jefferson Yin, and Sydney Pickering, the Commission holds four annual drives to raise money and supplies for the Apaches: the Fall Money Drive, the Spring Money Drive, the Ed Schreiner Memorial Toy and Jacket Drive, and the Bikes, Trikes, Scooters, and Skates Drive.

This year, Arcadia High School and SCAC raised record-breaking numbers in monetary and physical donations; they raised $5,500 over the Fall Money Drive in November; and donated two full Penske Trucks through the Toy and Jacket Drive; $5,000 worth of gift cards; and $2,000 worth of baby supplies.

FLOMO/Nygala, which donated over 3,000 school supplies; DF manufacturing, which donated 200 backpacks; and Arcadia Council member Peter Amundson’s trucking company Minuteman Transport, which was instrumental in all of the Council’s efforts, also contributed greatly to the cause. All supplies and funds were delivered to the reservation on Dec. 14 by community volunteer members John and David Tallon.

“This Holiday Season, Arcadia High School is so thankful to be able to give back to those in need,” said SCAC co-chair Travis Chen. Best wishes and holiday greetings go out to the White Mountain Apaches—and heartfelt gratitude goes out to all those who donated and offered their support.