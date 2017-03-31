Tech Talk for the Blind and Visually Impaired

March 31st, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Do you want to learn how to use your home computer more effectively? Or find out how a smartphone or tablet can make your life easier? The Braille Institute will present a free hands-on workshop on Saturday, April 15, at 1:00 p.m. Discover how technology can open up new worlds of possibility for you or your loved one experiencing visual impairment.

For more information, please call (626) 821-5569 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.qov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.