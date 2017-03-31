Tech Talk for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
March 31st, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly
Do you want to learn how to use your home computer more effectively? Or find out how a smartphone or tablet can make your life easier? The Braille Institute will present a free hands-on workshop on Saturday, April 15, at 1:00 p.m. Discover how technology can open up new worlds of possibility for you or your loved one experiencing visual impairment.
For more information, please call (626) 821-5569 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.qov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.