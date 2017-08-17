Arcade Recreation and Laguna Arts Pageant of the Masters Present “The Grand Tour”

Come celebrate one of the most talked about highlights of the summer! Join the Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Department for an adult excursion to this fantastic annual event in Laguna Beach on Friday, Aug. 25. The history of art is filled with stories of solitary artists abandoning society to pursue their creative expression. The 2017 Pageant of the Masters theme is “The Grand Tour”. In the 17th and 18th centuries, the desire to experience the world’s great art firsthand inspired the European tradition of continental travel on “the grand tour”. Inspired to set out on pilgrimages by land and sea to the great cultural centers of Europe, and eventually the globe, those early travelers often risked life and limb to stand in the presence of masterpieces.

Your Pageant ticket to “The Grand Tour” becomes your passport to experience spectacle, music, stories and grand illusions as masterpieces come to life. Book your passage now for this breathtaking theatrical journey through the centuries in search of unforgettable art.

As a Pageant patron, you’ll be admitted to The Festival of Arts – California’s Premier Fine Art Show, absolutely free all summer long! Simply show your Pageant ticket at the Festival’s front gate. You’ll enjoy stunning artwork, hands-on demonstrations, wine tasting, and much more. Come back again and again.

The trip fee of $65 includes pageant admission, round trip transportation in an air conditioned coach bus and snacks. Tickets are non-refundable. Please arrive at 5pm, the bus leaves promptly at 5:30pm from the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007, and returns at midnight! For more questions, please contact the Recreation Office at (626) 574-5113.