Arcadia Performing Arts Center Announces Professional 2017-18 Season

12 Events Featuring Contemporary & Classic Performances, Seasonal Special Events & Inaugural STEAM + M, Americana, and American Classical Theatre and Jazz Festivals

Arcadia Performing Arts Center is the premiere arts and entertainment venue in the Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley region. With a state-of-the-art concert hall and black box theatre, this cultural destination and youth talent incubator announced today its Professional 2017-18 Season. Five feature performances, four seasonal celebrations and three festivals span the genres of contemporary, modern dance, comedy, bluegrass/country, ethnic fusion, jazz, American theatre, opera and more.

The season begins on Saturday, Sept. 16 with the center’s Inaugural Gala, featuring Chris Mann, who rose to fame as Christina Aguilera’s finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.” The Arcadia Performing Art Center’s full 2017-18 lineup includes:

Inaugural Gala: Chris Mann

Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

VIP Red Carpet Club 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Millions fell in love with the golden voice of Chris Mann as Christina Aguilera’s finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” his PBS concert, the original Dalton Academy Warbler member on Glee and his 700 performances as the phantom in The Phantom of the Opera’s 25th Anniversary Tour. Chris Mann’s studio albums collectively made #1 on Billboard and Amazon charts. His “Great American Songbook’s” album performed at the gala, features special guests and 150 youth artists from the center’s resident companies. NBC and dignitaries open the gala. VIP Red Carpet Club is 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a buffet and grill, dress rehearsal, artist Q&A, meet-and-greet, premiere silent auction, live music and reserved tables. Tickets range from $10 to $200 (VIP), with the Early Bird Special ranging from $7 to $140 (VIP).

Diavolo feat. DCP and Orchesis

Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

VIP Red Carpet Club 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Presented by Jennifer Cheng and the Cheng Family Foundation, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” modern dance and acrobatics company Diavolo makes their high-energy Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley debut prior to their 25th anniversary tour that includes The Kennedy Center. Diavolo’s powerful dancers and dramatic stages have reached millions and sold-out prestigious venues from Mondavi Center to the Hollywood Bowl. Diavolo’s groundbreaking masterpiece Trajectoire is seen in its entirety for the first time on the West Coast this year at the center. The VIP Red Carpet Club is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with appetizers, music and an after-show meet-and-greet. Tickets range from $15 to $70 (VIP), with season passes ranging from $10 to $45.

Night of Opera Romance

Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

VIP Red Carpet Club 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

International cultural treasure and Russian baritone Vladimir Chernov has graced the Royal Opera House in London, La Scala in Milan, Vienna State Opera, Paris Opera, Rome Opera, Verona Arena, Metropolitan Opera and serves as Regents’ Lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles. Esteemed soprano Jessica Chen has performed for Singapore Lyric Opera, Bangkok Opera Company, Taipei Symphony Orchestra and serves as Head Studies at Singapore’s Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. Arcadia Choral Society and Chanteurs join this intimate evening. The VIP Red Carpet Club is from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. with appetizers, music and a meet-and-greet. Tickets range from $15 to $70 (VIP), while season passes range from $10 to $45.

Debut Album Concert: Maki Hsieh

March 24, 2018, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

VIP Red Carpet Club 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Classically-trained violinist and 12-language vocalist Maki Hsieh performed for Queen Paolo of Belgium and Taiwan’s First Lady, but it was her Skrillex violin and vocal remix that made number one on Los Angeles, U.S. and Global electronic music charts. Since then, she sang the national anthem for Major League Baseball on FOX, and appeared in a Cannes Film Festival film as well as over 300 festivals, venues and arenas including the Special Olympics World Games and EDC Las Vegas for 100,000 fans. The magical Queen of the Night concert features the Dave Norwoods Band, Aukai Cain Dance Crew, Arcadia Stage, Chanteurs, Orchesis and Orchestra 3 Strings. The VIP Red Carpet Club is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with appetizers, dress rehearsal and a meet-and-greet. Tickets range from $15 to $70 (VIP), with season passes ranging from $10 to $45.

Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show

May 12, 2018, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

VIP Red Carpet Club 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning beloved television comedian Vicki Lawrence created her character Thelma Harper/Mama on “The Carol Burnett Show.” Her “Mama” matriarch became the central character on NBC’s “Mama’s Family.” Vicki Lawrence’s song, “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” went gold and reached number one on both the United States and Canada charts. On Mother’s Day weekend, the “two-woman” solo show features Vicki Lawrence as herself in stand-up comedy and music. Then Mama takes over! The VIP Red Carpet Club is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with appetizers, live music and a meet-and-greet. Tickets range from $15 to $90 (VIP) and season passes range from $10 to $58.