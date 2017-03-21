Arroyo Seco Weekend Announces Inaugural Festival Lineup

March 21st, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

June 24 & 25 @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Passes On Sale Now!

Goldenvoice presents Arroyo Seco Weekend, coming June 24 and 25 to the shady oaks and parkland of Brookside next to the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium.

Arroyo Seco Weekend is a world class culture event featuring three stages of live music along with curated menus from LA’s celebrated restaurants and chefs plus craft beer & wine.

Free day parking will be available at the festival, plus easy access from surrounding areas by Metro Gold Line, or rideshare/taxi to a pick-up and drop-off lot. Festival venue is accessible to pedestrians, and a Bike Valet will be offered.

The festival will include performances by:

Saturday, June 24:

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers,

Alabama Shakes,

The Meters,

Dawes,

Live,

Broken Social Scene,

Charles Bradley & The Extraordinaries,

Preservation Hall Jazz Band,

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra,

Roy Ayers ,

William Bell John Mayall, and

The Bennie Maupin Ensemble.

Sunday, June 25:

Mumford & Sons,

Weezer,

The Shins,

Fitz & the Tantrums,

Andrew Bird,

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real,

Galactic,

The Revivalists,

Andy Grammer,

ZZ Ward,

Lettuce,

Jamtown (ft. G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter & Cisco Adler),

Alice Smith,

The Mowgli’s,

David Lindle,

Con Brio, and

NK Band.

Weekend and single day GA and VIP passes go on sale Monday, March 20 at 11 a.m. on ArroyoSecoWeekend.com (Pass pricing below).

Arroyo Seco Weekend will also be a food lover’s haven, featuring the most sought-after dishes and award-winning restaurants the Los Angeles and Pasadena communities have to offer. The selection offers a wide range of cuisine, from classic Italian dishes, authentic Mexican, to Korean BBQ and gluten-free and vegan options celebrating Los Angeles’ melting pot of a food scene. With an extensive line-up of craft beers by Beer Belly and an incredible raw and natural wine list. Participating chefs and restaurants include:

Chefs and Restaurtants:

Bruce Kalman | Union Beer Belly,

Dakota Weiss | Sweetfin Poke Chego,

Ilan Hall | Ramen Hood Dog Haus,

Jason Neroni | Rose Café Fat Dragon,

Neal Fraser | Red Bird Fritzi Coop,

Marcel Vigneron | Wolf Genghis Cohen,

Phillip Frankland Lee | Frankland Crab & Co Kettle Black,

Ray Garcia | Broken Spanish Kogi,

Rory Herrmann | Barrel & Ashes LocoL,

Steve Samson | Sotto NoMad,

Walter Matzke | République Petty Cash,

Sawyer,

Sumo Dog, and

Tikifish.

Pass Prices:

Single day GA: $125 + fees,

Weekend GA: $225 + fees,

Single day VIP: $225 + fees,

Weekend VIP: $399 + fees, and

Weekend Preferred parking: $50.

Arroyo Seco Weekend is truly Pasadena taking its name from The Arroyo Seco stream, meaning “dry stream” in Spanish, that passes through Brookside Golf Course and Pasadena from the San Gabriel Mountains.

