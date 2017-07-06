Arts & Entertainment

Billboard Blues Artist Anthony Gomes Performs in Arcadia

“A very talented artist…and where did that voice come from?” says B.B. King. – Courtesy photo

Anthony Gomes, #1 Billboard Blues Artist, will be bringing his high energy blues rock show to Arcadia Blues Club in Arcadia, California on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Click here for more ticket and venue information.

Anthony Gomes has been creating virtuosic, burning blues since his recorded debut in 1998. 12 releases, numerous awards and ecstatic accolades later, his latest album, Electric Field Holler, crackles with bare wire passion. The aptly-named, riff-laden Electric Field Holler has received highly acclaimed recognition, reaching #1 on both Roots Music Report’s Blues Rock Chart and Reverb Nation’s Global Blues Chart as well as earning several nominations for Blues Rock Album of the Year.

Anthony Gomes, joined by bassist Carlton Armstrong and drummer Freddy Spencer Jr., will be showcasing songs from his latest release as well as performing fan favorites from past albums. Gomes sings and plays with integrity and deeply felt emotion oblivious to fortune and fashion. The resulting music is a blazing cathartic experience radiating therapeutic heat for body and soul.

For more information, please visit:
Anthony Gomes EPK: www.anthonygomespresskit.com
Official Website: www.anthonygomes.com

